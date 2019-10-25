Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Linwood Van Loan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN LOAN, Colonel Jack Linwood



US Air Force (ret)



Columbia, SC



Jack Linwood Van Loan was born December 16, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon to his late parents, Wendell Linwood Van Loan, PhD and Lilian Schroeder Van Loan, PhD. At the age of 87 he peacefully passed away October 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Jack is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, James Wendell Van Loan (Sharon); the mother (Verna) of his three sons, Steven (Liz), Glenn (Kathy), Douglas (Leigh); children, Brian Black, Holly Black and Megan Ruppert; grandchildren, Timothy, Emily and Hannah, many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Jack graduated from Oregon State University in 1954, then began a highly distinguished 30 year career in the United States Air Force. He spent time at Luke Air Force base in Tucson. During his career as fighter pilot, Jack served six heroic years interned as a POW in North Viet Nam. First two years his status was Missing in Action (MIA). Upon return, he was promoted to rank of Colonel and finished his career as Director of Operations for the Ninth Air Force. Jack retired in 1984. He moved to Columbia, South Carolina and became the Executive Director of the Five Points Association for 20 years. The family asks that any memorials may be made in Jack's name to .







VAN LOAN, Colonel Jack LinwoodUS Air Force (ret)Columbia, SCJack Linwood Van Loan was born December 16, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon to his late parents, Wendell Linwood Van Loan, PhD and Lilian Schroeder Van Loan, PhD. At the age of 87 he peacefully passed away October 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Jack is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, James Wendell Van Loan (Sharon); the mother (Verna) of his three sons, Steven (Liz), Glenn (Kathy), Douglas (Leigh); children, Brian Black, Holly Black and Megan Ruppert; grandchildren, Timothy, Emily and Hannah, many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Jack graduated from Oregon State University in 1954, then began a highly distinguished 30 year career in the United States Air Force. He spent time at Luke Air Force base in Tucson. During his career as fighter pilot, Jack served six heroic years interned as a POW in North Viet Nam. First two years his status was Missing in Action (MIA). Upon return, he was promoted to rank of Colonel and finished his career as Director of Operations for the Ninth Air Force. Jack retired in 1984. He moved to Columbia, South Carolina and became the Executive Director of the Five Points Association for 20 years. The family asks that any memorials may be made in Jack's name to . Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.