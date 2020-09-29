1/1
Jack M. Ehresman
EHRESMAN, Jack M.

January 9, 1950 - August 21, 2020

Loving husband, dad, tata and friend. Loved and dearly missed by his wife, Lisa of 50 years; children, Jackie, Jeannette, Jacob (Grace) and Jason; grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Adrian, Jacob Anthony and Jennessa Jade. Dad left us too soon - his love for his family and dogs cannot be described with words - Jack will be remembered for his love of all things F-100's, his sense of humor, personality and ability to speak with anyone. Dad was very creative and loved working with his hands. A Memorial Rosary and Mass to be held at Saint Augustine Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
