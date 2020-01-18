Dr. Jack W. Robinson (1934 - 2020)
ROBINSON, Jack Wayne, Ed.D

Dr. Jack W. Robinson was born to Velma and Ernest Robinson in Franklin, Indiana on April 13, 1934 and lived until October 29, 2019. He was a dedicated teacher in TUSD for many years. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his brother, Jim (Yune); children, Jennifer Kent and Jeremy Robinson; stepchildren, Joseph Mazar and Daria (Kevin) Miller; four grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends, colleagues and former students of Dr. Robinson are invited to join his family in a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. A reception will follow. Donations to the Tucson Boys Chorus or are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 18, 2020
