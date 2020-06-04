HIPPS, Jackson Stroh



92, died May 30, 2020.



He was born in Shanghai, China in 1928 and came to America at age 13 at the outbreak of World War II. He attended Northfield Mount Hermon and joined the army after graduating in 1945. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1952. Jack worked on international reconciliation and conflict resolution for a number of years in many different parts of the world. He helped start Up With People, an international non-profit based in Tucson, which teaches young adults how to interact in a multicultural world. Jack is survived by wife, Sheila;



sons, Brad and Shane and four grandchildren.



He is remembered for his kindness, decency, and great humor.



Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.









