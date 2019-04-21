Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Jacob Calvin BILL

Jacob Calvin BILL Obituary
BILL, Jacob Calvin passed away April 12, 2019, he was 88 years old. Jacob "Jake" Bill was born June 13, 1931 in Ft Wayne, Indiana. Jake was a chemical engineer who worked for Magnavox, Texas Instruments, NASA, and Raytheon over his sixty year profession. Jake also served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and saw combat during the conflict. He also was a 32 degree Mason who last year received his 50th year diamond pin from his lodge in Clearwater, Florida. He also was a Shriner and remained an active member well into his 70's. He is survived by his two sons, Gregory Jacob Bill and Michael James Bill. Also his brother, Dr. Daniel Bill; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019
