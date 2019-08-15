GARZA, Jacob Edward
age 12, went to heaven on August 7, 2019. Jacob was born November 24, 2006 to Alex and Maria (Babuca) Garza. Jacob loved to laugh. While suffering from Batten Disease, Jacob would still smile and enjoy his life to the fullest. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. Jacob is survived by his parents, Alex Garza and Maria (Babuca) Garza; sister, Jazlyn Babuca; grandparents, Maria Aida Babuca, James Cziryak, Catherine Cziryak and many aunts, uncles and friends. Jacob will be reunited with his brother, Joshua Eugene Garza and great-grandmother, Lily B. Garza. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019