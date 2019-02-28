Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
ELCESS-LITTLE-TRUESDALE, Jacqueline 83, of Tucson, AZ died on February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Royer and her cherished brother, Daniel Royer. She is survived by her daughters, Brigitte, Valerie, Leslie (Michael) and Lynda (Val); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, J'Marie Royer, adored family in France, caring in-laws and treasured friends. Our beloved Mamemere will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, mom would love for donations to be made to the . Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 28, 2019
