LESURE, Jacquelyn Ann "Jacquie"
of Greenwich, CT and Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 19, 2019. She is survived by her father, Alan Lesure; her stepmother, Madelyn Waxman Lesure; her stepfather, Charles Murdock and her sister, Jennifer Lesure Acker. In her short 54 years, Jacquie touched so many lives. She was a leader and role model in the recovery community and cherished helping people. She loved flowers, reading, music, humor, lipstick, coffee and her cats. Most of all, she loved her friends and family and had a gift for sharing her love with them. She will be greatly missed. Donations can be made in Jacquie's name to the Arivaca Boys Ranch towards a tuition scholarship (520-345-7293). Memorial Services in Tucson and Greenwich are being planned for November.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019