Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848

HEGGIE, James B., Jr. "Jim"



age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Jim was born October 29, 1940 in San Diego, California and thus began his life in the military. Jim's father was in the Navy and they moved several times. He had many wonderful memories exploring the different places he lived and getting into mischief with his brothers, Harry and Paul. Jim graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1959. After graduation, Jim spent two years in the Navy. Upon return, Jim enrolled in Grossmont Community College in La Mesa, California, where his parents had retired.



In 1962 while at Grossmont Community College, he met the love of his life, Judy and they were married shortly after. Jim continued college and ROTC at San Diego State. He graduated in 1966 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Jim served honorably as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and retired with 20 years of service including a one-year combat tour in Vietnam. After his Air Force career, Jim went to work with Hughes (Raytheon) in Tucson, Arizona and enjoyed a second retirement in 2000. Tucson has been their home for 40 years.



Jim and Judy were married for almost 56 years. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Mendy (Tony) and Jennifer (Tom) and grandchildren, Talia, Adam, Noah, Avery and Griffin; his brothers, Harry (Penny) and Paul (Jackie); their children and grandchildren, and several other nieces, nephews and cousins through marriage.



Jim was a loving husband, dad and Papa! He was a true hero and warrior. He battled Parkinson's disease for over 29 years and it took so much but never his amazing heart and spirit.



Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Kelly and Sylvia whose loving care of Jim granted us precious time with him at home. Your dedication to our family will never be forgotten.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., where Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd.







