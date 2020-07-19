BURNS, James Bernard



a.k.a. Jaime, Honey, Jimbo, Gum Man, Dad & Tata…Passed away peacefully at home, Monday, July 13, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Denver, CO on May 26, 1932, Jim was raised in small town Highland, WI and graduated from Highland High School in 1950. At 19 years old, he contracted Tuberculosis and spent 18 months recovering in a sanitarium. Then asthma forced him to relocate to Tucson, AZ. There he entered the X-Ray training program at St. Mary's Hospital in 1954 and spent six years there. In 1957 Jim had the great fortune to meet his future wife, Carmen Consuelo Dominguez in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Thus, beginning the 62-year romance with the love of his life, best friend, confidant and trusted business partner.In 1960, Jim joined the X-Ray department at Tucson General Hospital and became department supervisor. He retired from hospital work in 1973 to start a new career in real estate. He and Carmen spent many days painting and fixing up properties they would rent to college students. He and Carmen would go on to own and operate several businesses together: a second-hand store, furniture store, motel, rooming houses, single family home rentals, a restaurant franchise and lastly the Paddock Bar, in South Tucson for 14 years. Jim was a lifelong sports fan, always rooting for the Wildcats and his beloved Green Bay Packers. Together they raised 6 children and five grandchildren. Jim was a dear brother to Pat Burns, husband to Carmen, father to Jimmy, Denise, Kevin, Susie, Melissa, Bridgette and Tata to Carlos, Chris, Zander, Jackson and Lucy. He was greatly loved and respected, and leaves behind a lifetime of hard work, perseverance and dedication to family. His final wish was for his life to be celebrated in lieu of sorrow. "Hi'ya… Bye'ya… Hold fast, all I give you!".









