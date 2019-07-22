James C. Martin

MARTIN, James C.

Passed away July 16, 2019. Born in Lafayette, IN (1929). Bachelors Degree from Indiana University, 1951. Drafted in the Army for two years 1951-52. Masters Degree from UA 1960. Manager of ASUA bookstore for 38 years. Married Betty Jo Martin 1957. Survived by wife, Betty Jo Martin; children, Michael, Maureen, Mark (Kim) and Thomas; grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Cassidy. Jim enjoyed volunteer work at Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to: Jim Martin Student Scholarship Fund, ID 7400400, UofA Scholarship Office, PO Box 210066, Tucson AZ 85721-0066 or Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85750. Visitation at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m. Funeral at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow at church hall.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019
