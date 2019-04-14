Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. WADE. View Sign

WADE, James C. Jim peacefully left this world on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91, joining his wife of 63 years, Audrey, who preceded him in death in 2010. After his 1946 discharge from the Navy, he moved from Minnesota to Tucson, where he graduated from U of A Eller College of Management. While providing for his amazing wife and his six children, (Steve, Cathy, Margaret, Paul, John and Robert), he sought to be a loving husband, father and committed volunteer, sharing his talents and dedication with Arizona Desert Museum, Sahuaro Little League, Rincon Kiwanis and The Presbyterian Church. As an active Charter Member of Christ Presbyterian Church, his leadership skills were always in demand, as well as his bass voice in the choir from 1956 forward. His legacy includes 14 grandchildren, three great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter on the way. He touched many people with his kindness and faithfulness. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the Desert Museum are preferrred. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN MORTUARY.





WADE, James C. Jim peacefully left this world on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91, joining his wife of 63 years, Audrey, who preceded him in death in 2010. After his 1946 discharge from the Navy, he moved from Minnesota to Tucson, where he graduated from U of A Eller College of Management. While providing for his amazing wife and his six children, (Steve, Cathy, Margaret, Paul, John and Robert), he sought to be a loving husband, father and committed volunteer, sharing his talents and dedication with Arizona Desert Museum, Sahuaro Little League, Rincon Kiwanis and The Presbyterian Church. As an active Charter Member of Christ Presbyterian Church, his leadership skills were always in demand, as well as his bass voice in the choir from 1956 forward. His legacy includes 14 grandchildren, three great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter on the way. He touched many people with his kindness and faithfulness. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the Desert Museum are preferrred. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN MORTUARY. Funeral Home Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc

1335 S Swan Rd

Tucson , AZ 85711

(520) 747-2525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close