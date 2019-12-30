CAMPBELL, James Christopher
With deep sorrow we announce the passing of James, on December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his nana and tata Rosales and nana and tata Campbell along with many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a graduate of Salpointe Catholic H.S. and the University of AZ. He is survived by mother, Grace Campbell and father, Jimmy Campbell; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and especially his two Godsons, Chad Garrison and Michael Galindo. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Ambrose Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 30, 2019