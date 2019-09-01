Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clarence Dunn M.D. Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Parish 1300 N. Greasewood Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DUNN, James Clarence Sr., MD.,Passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, August 28, 2019, just prior to his 91st birthday. Dr. Dunn was born in Lackawanna, New York in August, 1928 to Hansil B. Dunn and Elnor (Hargrave) Dunn. He was an outstanding student attending Lackawanna Public Schools, skipping two grade levels. After graduating high school as Valedictorian, at age 16, he attended college and medical school at the State University of New York at Buffalo. As an undergraduate, he was one of the founding members of the University of Buffalo Chapter of Omega Psi Phi African American fraternity. He graduated medical school at age 21 in 1950. Dr. Dunn completed his surgical residency at the Buffalo Veterans Administration Hospital and then served in the US Army , retiring as a Lt. Col. in the US Army Reserves. He began private practice in Buffalo in 1956 and continued until 1978. He was professor at the University of Buffalo Medical School and taught Gross Anatomy and basic surgical skills for over 20 years. He served on the admissions committee there for many years. Dr. Dunn also served on staff at Our Lady of Victory Hospital and Buffalo Mercy Hospital for many years. He was a committed member of the Buffalo Chapter of the National Medical Association.Dr. Dunn practiced in Western New York until 1978 when he relocated to Tucson, AZ. He was accepted as Adjunct Professor of Gross Anatomy in 1978, becoming one of the founding members of the University of Arizona Medical School. He practiced surgery, primary care and taught Gross Anatomy in Tucson until 2015 when he retired. Dr. Dunn also taught anatomy and basic surgical skills at the University of Arizona College of Medicine for over 30 years. Dr. Dunn was active in fair housing and civil rights in Buffalo, in the 1960s and 1970s. In Tucson, Dr. Dunn was an active member of Tucson Medical Society and a loyal member of the American Medical Society until his retirement. He was also a member of the Buffalo Chapter of the Boule and was a founding member of the Tucson Chapter, Alpha Gamma Boule. Dr. Dunn devoted his spare time to the Tucson community holding free Health Fairs and Prostate Health Clinics. He received numerous awards from community organizations for his generous devotion to improving health in Tucson. As a hobby, he thoroughly enjoyed playing his violin and beating his children at tennis.It needs to be acknowledged that Dr. Dunn converted to Catholicism in college with the support and acceptance of his father who was an A.M.E. Methodist minister. He was a devout Catholic, taking an active leadership role in all the parishes/churches he attended. Dr. Dunn was influential in the canonization of St. Martin DE Porres and was one of the founding members of the Buffalo club.Dr. Dunn is pre-deceased by: his parents, his brother, Hansiel Dunn and his sisters, Melba Dunn McQuiller and Doris Dunn Saindoux. Dr. Dunn is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Smithie E. Dunn of 36 years; his sister, Irene Dunn Barker; his four children, James C. Dunn, Jr., MD., Gina (William) Gardner NP., Gregory Dunn and Guy Dunn; his two stepsons, Eugene Barrow and Brian Barrow; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1300 N. Greasewood, Tucson, AZ. Interment will be in Buffalo, NY. Donations may be made to the Dunbar Foundation, 325 W. 2nd St., Tucson, AZ, 85705. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

