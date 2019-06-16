HERZOG, James "Jimmy" David



1/14/1956 - 5/25/2019



age 63, of Pocatello, ID, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was about to begin the "Trans AM Bike Race", an epic 4,200-mile, solo, unsupported, coast to coast ride starting in early June. Jimmy was in the final days of training when he suffered a fatal heart attack while on one of his favorite rides, winding his way along Marsh Creek, south of McCammon, ID. Jimmy was born on January 14, 1956 in Tucson, AZ, son of Marilyn Marie Calhoun, and U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Harold Herzog. He was preceded in death by both parents, and his stepfather, Norris Ganson. He is survived by his wife, Latecia whom he married on December 28, 2003; sister, Susan Herzog; his brother, Steve (Allyne) Herzog and dogs, Cushla MaCree and Madigan Magee. He previously had been married to Brenda (Crowder) Von Prisk and Christy Bowcutt. What Jimmy will always be remembered for was his empathy towards other people. It didn't matter what your station in life was, Jimmy was there for you and had a unique gift of patience, tolerance and compassion for everyone. The feeling Jimmy gave you was the same feeling one would get when coming indoors on a cold winter night and sitting next to a wood stove; he had an uncanny ability to make people warm, cheerful and calm, and for this he will always be held close to the hearts of all those who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Mink Cr. Group Use area on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations to Huntsman Cancer Center would be great, or maybe just give somebody a hug - yea, that's what Jimmy would do!







