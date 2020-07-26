1/
James Delano Jd Lusk Jr.
LUSK, James Delano Jr. JD

Of Tucson passed away July 4, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 61. He was born on June 24, 1959, in Tucson Arizona. He is preceded in death by his father James D Lusk; grandparents, Noah and Edith Lusk.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Lusk; sisters, Carol Lusk, Toni Lusk, and Karen Welch; brother, Jeffrey Lusk of Iowa. His nieces, Krystal Cervantes; Sherri Watkins; Kimberly Davis; Lyssa Lusk; nephews, Ricky Welch; Robert Crawford; Jimmy Lusk; along with aunts, cousins, and many friends. JD loved his family and he loved his many friends. He loved spending time in Indianapolis, Indiana. May you rest in peace, JD. You will be deeply missed.

Psalms 145: 8-9. The Lord is gracious and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all. He has compassion on all he has made. Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
