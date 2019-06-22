Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Thomas Apostle Church 5150 N Valley View Rd Tucson, AZ 85718 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 5150 N. Valley View Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOOLE, James Donohoe



born October 14, 1940, lived a beautiful life filled with faith and family. He was raised in the coal mining region of Pennsylvania by his mother, Alberta and his older sister, Sally. Jim never knew his father who passed at a very young age, but spent much time with his six uncles who instilled in him his love for mining and explosives. Jim attended Scranton Preparatory High School and graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. After graduation, he proudly served as a U.S. Marine.Jim began his career in explosives with Hercules Inc., working on the Minnesota Iron Range and then the Panama Canal. Jim then moved to Tucson and soon after founded Southwest Energy, a mining services and explosives manufacturing company now in its 46th year of operation. In 2013, Jim was honored as the Hall of Fame recipient from the Mining Foundation of the Southwest.Our dad was married to the love of his life, Molly Conahan, for 53 years and they were blessed with six children and 26 grandchildren. He had a heart for philanthropy, and with Molly, graciously supported educational and humanitarian charities. He inspired faith and generosity in others.Our beloved father was surrounded by his loving family when he died on June 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Molly and children, James D. Toole III (Kathy Jo), Elizabeth Toole Goodrow (Cristos), Molly Toole Roman (Mark), Thomas D. Toole (Breanne), Sarah Toole Cottingham (Chris) and Timothy J. Toole (Brittany) and his precious grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson, 85718 on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The family will have a private interment ceremony at the University of Notre Dame.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, directed to the Toole Family Memory Center in Tucson, 2901 N. Central Avenue #160 Phoenix, Arizona 85012 or online:







