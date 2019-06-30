Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORST, James E.



9/21/1936 - 6/22/2019



This is the story of James Edgar Borst. Jim was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. "My Honeybun" as he liked to be called by his wife, was an amazing husband, father, uncle, brother and son. This is intended to capture Jim's spirit, not his resume. However, his successful businesses and accomplishments are how he was most commonly known. Owner of Jim Borst Auto Repair, Manager at McCullough Corp, Service Manager of Tucson Harley Davidson and concluding his career at Ace Hardware of Green Valley at the age of 78.



He loved his mom, Hazel M. Borst (deceased) who with the help of his grandparents (Euans) reared Jim after his father Edgar's death when Jim was 11. He worshipped his older sister, Phyllis Westfall (Carson City, NV) and cherished his younger sister, Suzanne Hess (Tucson).



Jim married Sydne Ann (deceased) his high school sweetheart and they had three sons, Tony (Tucson), Tim (deceased) and Todd (Benson). Jim married Sabra in 1988. She taught him how to two-step and he taught her how to ride motorcycles. Together they took up golf when he turned 75! Although the scorecards never saw the light of day, he loved to laugh out loud about the fun he had.



He had a life-long affair with root beer, coca cola and Blue Bunny Homemade vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and pecans.



Jim took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was western boots and Wranglers.



Jim was a very private man. If you wanted to know his cause of death, he would have told you that it was none of your business. If you asked Sabra, his beloved wife would tell you Alzheimer's. Although his prognosis was dire, he battled on, lived his life and survived several years beyond the expert's expectations strictly on his terms.



In honor of his wishes, Services will be private for family only, free of any type of "theme". Interment is at Green Valley Cemetery, Green Valley, AZ.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , #ENDALZ;







