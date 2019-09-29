James E. Holly (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ
85712
(520)-885-6741
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
HOLLY, James E.

92, died September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, nine of his ten children, 24 of 25 grand, 32 great, and one great-great-grandchild. He always had a story and a joke to tell. He would always say he was no good at adding or subtracting but he sure could multiply! Visitation at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., reception to follow. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 885-6741
