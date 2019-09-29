HOLLY, James E.
92, died September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, nine of his ten children, 24 of 25 grand, 32 great, and one great-great-grandchild. He always had a story and a joke to tell. He would always say he was no good at adding or subtracting but he sure could multiply! Visitation at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., reception to follow. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019