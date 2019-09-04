TATE, James E.
passed away September 1, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. He was born in 1934 in La Porte, IN to Arthur and Katherine Tate. In 1942 they moved to Berwyn, IL. He graduated in 1952 from J. Sterling Morton High School. After graduation he attended Wabash College for one year. In 1953 he joined the Air Force, serving for four years. While going to school in Denver, CO he met and married Deloris Kutschara in 1956. To this union three daughters were born: Deborah, Sandra and Jennifer. He attended the University of Illinois from 1963 to 1965 where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1969 he moved to Tucson, AZ where he lived for nearly 50 years. In 1989 he retired from Hughes Aircraft. After retirement he enjoyed traveling and woodworking. He was a member of the Tucson 770 Club and Desert Woodcrafters. Preceding him in death were his daughter, Deborah Miller; his parents, Arthur and Katherine Tate; his brother, David Tate and nephew, Robert Tate. Surviving him are his spouse, Deloris; daughters, Sandra McMillian and Jennifer Tate; grandsons, Jeffrey Miller, Mitchell Anderson and Shawn McMillian and two sons-in-law, Steve Miller and Tom McMillian. Services to be at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Thursday, September 5, 2019. Chapel open at 11:00 a.m., Services begin at 11:30 a.m. with gravesite services following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 4, 2019