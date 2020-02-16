RHODES, James "Jim" Earnest
Passed unexpectedly January 19, 2020. Born November 12, 1971. Navy veteran and truck driver, he enjoyed fixing about any type of vehicle. He also wanted to help others. He was a teaser and was known for his quick wit and infectious smile, he will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Rhodes; sister, Sherry Ann and his brother, Daniel Kellman. He is survived by his wife, Marsha and son, Tyler and daughter, Korbyn Brean; parents, J. Carrell and Dorothy Rhodes; sister, Amy Freund; brother, Jeff Kellman (Kristen) and nephews, Matthew and Jacob. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd., 85653.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020