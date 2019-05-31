Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Visitation 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Parish 215 S. Craycroft Road Tucson , AZ View Map Service 4:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Parish 215 S. Craycroft Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRANDALL, James "Jim" Edward



died peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on May 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Sieja); daughter, Julie Burdick (John); son, James (Kathy); daughter, Jill Hauer (Mike) and grandchildren, Jordan, Jae and Michaela. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Doris (Swan), Robert and Ann Marie (LeBlanc). He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon (Robert); many cousins, nieces, nephews and grand dogs.Jim was born on August 12, 1934 in Detroit, MI, to James and Maria (Koerber) Crandall. He graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School (Wyandotte, MI) in 1952 and married Jeanette of Wyandotte, MI, in 1956. After gaining experience working in great lakes freighter mechanical rooms with his father, Jim embarked on a 35 year career with Detroit Edison. He worked in multiple power plant locations and retired at the age of 56 as a shift supervisor.Jim enjoyed his grandchildren, cribbage, every card game, following his son's hockey, bowling leagues, playing golf, winning at competitive adult softball, summer trips with his friends to Spring Lake, fishing, gardening and celebrating holidays with family and friends. There was always a reason to get everyone together and have a good time. It has been said that he was never thrown out at first base and could be found quoting Hoyle's Rules at the Euchre Table. Any children riding their bike past their house in Trenton, Michigan, would be grabbed and put in the pool - there were frequently bikers in front of the house on hot summer days waiting to be noticed. He would take numerous trips, the car filled with kids, to the Irish Hills in Brooklyn, MI, for a fun day on the lake. Jim attended Catholic Church Mass regularly and prayed on his knees every evening for the wellbeing of his family and friends.After Jim's cremation, a special service will be held for Jim at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, 215 S. Craycroft Road in Tucson on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. His family will receive friends at the Church at 3:30 p.m. prior to the Mass.His ashes, per his request, will then be brought back to Michigan for a celebration with family and friends.The family deeply appreciates all who have offered assistance, thoughts and prayers.In lieu of flowers and donations, we request that you pay it forward by performing a selfless good act and buy a lottery ticket. Jim would have wanted it that way. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







CRANDALL, James "Jim" Edwarddied peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on May 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Sieja); daughter, Julie Burdick (John); son, James (Kathy); daughter, Jill Hauer (Mike) and grandchildren, Jordan, Jae and Michaela. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Doris (Swan), Robert and Ann Marie (LeBlanc). He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon (Robert); many cousins, nieces, nephews and grand dogs.Jim was born on August 12, 1934 in Detroit, MI, to James and Maria (Koerber) Crandall. He graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School (Wyandotte, MI) in 1952 and married Jeanette of Wyandotte, MI, in 1956. After gaining experience working in great lakes freighter mechanical rooms with his father, Jim embarked on a 35 year career with Detroit Edison. He worked in multiple power plant locations and retired at the age of 56 as a shift supervisor.Jim enjoyed his grandchildren, cribbage, every card game, following his son's hockey, bowling leagues, playing golf, winning at competitive adult softball, summer trips with his friends to Spring Lake, fishing, gardening and celebrating holidays with family and friends. There was always a reason to get everyone together and have a good time. It has been said that he was never thrown out at first base and could be found quoting Hoyle's Rules at the Euchre Table. Any children riding their bike past their house in Trenton, Michigan, would be grabbed and put in the pool - there were frequently bikers in front of the house on hot summer days waiting to be noticed. He would take numerous trips, the car filled with kids, to the Irish Hills in Brooklyn, MI, for a fun day on the lake. Jim attended Catholic Church Mass regularly and prayed on his knees every evening for the wellbeing of his family and friends.After Jim's cremation, a special service will be held for Jim at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, 215 S. Craycroft Road in Tucson on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. His family will receive friends at the Church at 3:30 p.m. prior to the Mass.His ashes, per his request, will then be brought back to Michigan for a celebration with family and friends.The family deeply appreciates all who have offered assistance, thoughts and prayers.In lieu of flowers and donations, we request that you pay it forward by performing a selfless good act and buy a lottery ticket. Jim would have wanted it that way. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close