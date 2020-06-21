SUMWALT, James Edwardage 87, passed peacefully on June 9, 2020…two and a half months after the passing of the love of his life, Joann, his beautiful wife of 66 years. They met at age 6…fell in love as teenagers, married during college and remained side by side every step of the way (even dressing alike) for decades. Jim's own words to Joann on their last wedding anniversary…"I could have never made it all these years without you. I will love you forever."Besides his love for his family, Jim was a driven perfectionist and workaholic, clearly displayed in the spectacular smiles of his numerous patients from his lifelong passion of being an orthodontist. He also had a discerning eye for architectural beauty, designing and building his own professional building, as well as constantly updating and remodeling his home. Jim's heart was enormously generous, always wanting to have a positive impact on the world…he contributed to every single charity that solicited him and was absolutely passionate about being a member of Rotary Club of Tucson. He and Joann participated every year bell ringing for The Salvation Army and selling tickets for the Classics Car Show.In addition to all of these wonderful qualities, Jim was a loving, adoring and supportive father and grandfather. He loved his daughter immeasurably, unconditionally and always inspired her to believe in her dreams with three simple letters…PMA…Positive Mental Attitude. And, his daughter loved him back…endlessly. Jim is survived by his daughter, Stacia; his son-in-law, John and grandchildren, Colton and Camryn.Happy Father's Day, Dad…I will miss you forever.