James Edwin "Jim" Strickland
STRICKLAND, James "Jim" Edwin

73, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Jim was born on November 7, 1946 in Phoenix, Arizona to John William Strickland and Anita Elizabeth Sims. Jim leaves behind his loving wife Gloria Duarte Strickland of 41 years; their two children, Susanna C. Upshaw (Raymond) and Ryan J. Strickland; granddaughter, Taiyah Marr Upshaw and his sisters, Susan DeJonghe (Terry) and Judith Dickerson (Dick).

Jim was a graduate of Salpointe High School and attended the University of Arizona. Jim retired from Raytheon in 2006 as Director of Operations. He loved to golf and spend time at Rocky Point with friends. Jim was an inspiration to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made specifically in Jim Strickland's name to: Parkinsons Disease Research, with checks payable to "University of Arizona Foundation", denoting fund 20-10-0120 in check memo or "other" on web.

Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERAL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
