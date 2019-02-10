Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Fitzgerald HUEBNER. View Sign

HUEBNER, James Fitzgerald son of Byron Fitzgerald Huebner and Helen Elsie Holloway, began his journey on June 29, 1929 in Tucson, Arizona. Along the way he attended Amphitheater and Tucson High Schools, served with the Marines in Korea and retired from the Post Office. He married Elta Ann Nelson and they were later divorced. Survived by a daughter, Diane Kay Huebner; a son, Dean Alan Huebner and his wife, Lisa (Dibbern) and their son, Matthew Nelsen Huebner; a son, David Bryan Huebner and his wife, Sandra (Bacskai) and their sons, Daniel Abraham Huebner and Thomas Henry Huebner and best friends, Ann and Herb Day. He ended his journey in Tucson, Arizona on January 9, 2019, at age 89 years 6 months and 12 days. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.





