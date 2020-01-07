Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Booth III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOOTH, James H. III,



72, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jim was born on December 5, 1947 in Tacoma, WA and moved to Tucson with his family before his first birthday. He attended Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School and graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in 1965. He earned an Associate of Arts in Engineering after attending Eastern Arizona and Pima Community Colleges. In the early years of his career, Jim was employed by Valley National Bank and Motorola in Phoenix before moving back to Tucson to work for Hughes Aircraft Company. In 1978, Jim ultimately realized his dream of hiring onto the railroad, where he would carry out a fulfilling, 30-year career with Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads. Jim was a union officer for the BLE/BLET beginning in 1984 and he served as BLET Local Chairman for more than two terms before retiring in 2008. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James H. Booth Sr. and E. Harriett Gruver (Booth; née Whitehead); stepfather, John Gruver and stepbrother, Don Gruver. Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife, Anne, after 39 years of marriage; by his children, Jesse Engle and Ally (Alex) Roof and by his grandchildren, Kailey and Evan. At Jim's request, no formal services are planned. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casa de La Luz Hospice in Tucson. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







