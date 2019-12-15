James H. Huser Sr. (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My you be at peace with your angel wings."
    - Heather Hanks
  • "I love and will miss you deeply my uncle may you always be..."
    - Heather Hanks
Service Information
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-322-6131
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Odilia's Catholic Church
7570 N. Paseo Del Norte
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HUSER, James H. Sr.

was born June 22, 1943 in Phoenix, AZ and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. James was with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for 22 years and a bailiff for over 15 years with Tucson Justice Courts. James was a diehard Wildcats fan and loved to play golf. He will be missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Anita. Loving father to Debby (John), grandfather to Amanda (James), great-grandfather to Sarah, Grace and Brandon. Father to Tammy, James, Jr. and preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah. Brother to Judy, Rosie and Bill. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at St. Odilia's Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. James would have wanted donations to Tucson and SAFE Animal Rescue. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.