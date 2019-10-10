|
RUSK, James Jarrett
85, died October 7, 2019. Jim was teaching at Catalina High School when he met his first wife, Ruthe. The two of them were among the first 100 in the Peace Corps, 1961, in Sierra Leone, Africa. He became Deputy Director of Peace Corps in Uganda in 1964, returning to Tucson in 1969 with two daughters. Jim worked at the University of Arizona for 25 years, during which time he earned his doctorate. After Ruthe died in 1984, he worked for two years in Lesotho, Africa. In retirement he dedicated himself to volunteering for Primavera and Hospice. He married Elouise Evans in 1990 and loved being a grandfather to their shared grandchildren. He wrote poetry, marched for causes, and created art until his death. He is survived by wife, Elouise Rusk; daughters, Sally (Tim Warfield) and Amy Rusk (Chris Bolebruch); stepchildren, Sheryl Evans, Mark (Sheila) Evans and Paula Evans (Peter Tesluk); grandchildren, Ruthe and Nina Foushee, Riley and Claire Evans and Elena and Oliver Tesluk and nephew, Joe and niece, Amanda Hunter (Daris Adkins). Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019