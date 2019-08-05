Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James K. "Buck" Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLARK, James K. "Buck"



Buck Clark was born March 3, 1927 in Lawrence, Kansas, and passed peacefully July 30, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 92. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia Ivory Clark; sons, John (Margery) and Thomas (Kimberly); six grandchildren, Jaime (Josh), Preston, Kyndal (Daniel), Spenser, Keegan (Kevin) and Harrison and four great-grandchildren, Tanner, Micah, Macy and Evelyn. He is also survived by his brother, Scott.



Buck's family settled in Prescott, AZ in 1934. He graduated from high school in 1946. He excelled in sports as captain of his football team and played for the North High School All Star football team in 1946. He is in the Prescott High School Hall of Fame.



Buck attended Northern Arizona University from 1946 - 1950 with a BA in Education. He played football, was a member of the NAU ski team and ran track. In his prime, he could run a mile in under five minutes. He was a distinguished member of Kappa Sigma Kappa. Buck spent his college summers working for the Forest Service in Northern Arizona. He received M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from NAU in 1954.



While attending NAU, Buck met the love of his life, Marica Ivory, in 1948. Buck saw a beautiful girl he thought could use his help in geology class. They were married in the Flagstaff Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. They enjoyed 70 years of a wonderful marriage. After graduation, Buck and Marica moved to Grand Canyon to begin his career as a teacher and coach in 1950. He also worked summers for the National Park Service. While there, they were blessed with two boys, John Munro 1951 and William James 1954.



In 1956, the family moved to Springerville, AZ, where he was High School Principal for four years. During that time, he fell in love with the White Mountains of Arizona. In 1960 Buck and family moved to Tombstone, Arizona. That same year they were also blessed with their third son, Thomas George. Buck served as the Superintendent of Schools in Tombstone for ten years. He became active in silver mining, Boy Scouts, Civil Defense, and supporting thehistorical development of Tombstone.



In 1972, Buck became Superintendent of Nogales Public schools and served in this role until his retirement in 1989. Under his leadership, the district and community completed numerous improvements to the school district. Some of these improvements include completion of four schools, including Nogales High School and the James K. "Buck" Clark Performing Arts Center, establishment of a bilingual education program and the James K. Clark NAU Scholarship for Nogales High School Graduates.



Buck's philosophy was "If you can help others to be successful, then you are successful". He received many recognitions for his work for Nogales, Santa Cruz County, State Universities, and the State of Arizona.



The prestigious Hon Kachina Awarded in 2003 recognized him for his community volunteer services. Some of these organizations are: Special Olympics, Boy Scouts of America, Operation "See" through the Nogales Lions Club, The Lions International Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow award, Board of Directors for St. Andrews Children's clinic, the first food bank and Meals on Wheels in Santa Cruz County, assisted living community for disabled community members and fundraising for Nogales Education Foundation. Buck was instrumental in establishing the Santa Cruz Center Community College. He was past president of the Arizona Historical Society, Arizona Interscholastic Association, past President of the NAU Alumni Association and the NAU Foundation Board. Additionally, Buck was recognized by both Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona as a distinguished educator. Many of these acts of service were often quietly performed. As member of the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Buck served on the vestry and was senior warden numerous times during his 44 years of membership with the church. He was known to collect an abundant amount of firewood for the annual Saint Andrew's barbeque. At his retirement from 37 years of service in public education, Governor Rose Moffordproclaimed June 10th, 1988 as James K. "Buck" Clark Day, in recognition for his distinguished services to the State of Arizona.



Above and beyond the numerous awards received, his most important achievement was his love of family. Building a cabin at Hawley Lake as a family retreat was a great source of joy. He loved horses and dogs and they seemed to love him just as much. He especially had a heart for ones that had a rough start in life. He loved music, the performing arts, world traveling, woodworking and jewelry making. He never stopped working, giving or loving his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by so many that were touched by his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Clark; brother, Newell; sister, Margaret and his son, William James Clark.



The family would like to recognize Scottsdale Maravilla Assistive Living for their love, care and concern for Buck during the last few years of his Life.



Services for Buck will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, Nogales, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Saint Andrews Children's Clinic, P.O. Box 67, Green Valley, AZ, 85622.



Buck is no doubt now in heaven riding the trails on his favorite, ornery horse, "Jack", holding babies, and reuniting with his son, Bill.







