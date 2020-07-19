1/1
James Kotofskie
1939 - 2020
KOTOFSKIE, James

April 14, 1939 - July 13, 2020

James William Kotofskie passed into his next life on July 13, 2020 as he wished, at his home in Show Low, AZ, surrounded by family, from congestive heart failure. He maintained his knowledge, wit and humor until his last breath. He was born on April 14, 1939 in Vancouver Barracks, Washington to Frank and Mary Jayne Kotowski. He is survived by children, Phillip Kotofskie and Susan (Don) Hicks; grandchildren, Hillary and Garrett; great grandchildren; Lilly and Giselle; and stepson, Steve (Connie) Ashton. Pursuant to his wishes, there will be no services. He was cremated and his ashes along with those of his wife Sheila and their pets will be scattered in Wolf Creek Pass on the Continental Divide near Durango, Colorado. The family also wishes to thank his Show Low Family, Jay and Corkie Hecker, and Pat Stocks for their never-ending friendship and support. James wrote a memoir detailing his life. Arrangements and additional information available at Owens Livingston Mortuary. Yesterday is a memory, tomorrow a promise, that is why today is a gift, and called the present.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
