James Lewis Foster

  • "Freddy and Family, My deepest condolences and sincere..."
    - Rebekah Lunsford ~ Aber
  • "Sorry for your loss Freddy. Always lliked to talk to him...."
    - Dannie Adams
  • "To Freddie I am so sorry for your loss!!!He was an awesome..."
    - Kevin Koelln
  • "We lost a good one. My prayers to Freddy and the rest of..."
    - Brian Bobo Case
  • "Jamie you will be dearly missed and will always be the..."
    - Jill Collins
Service Information
Pantano Baptist Church
225 S Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
FOSTER, James Lewis

76, passed away in the presence of his wife, Freddy Wade-Foster and his favorite nephew, Erik Nelson on February 2, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was born 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. His family moved to Tucson in 1955. He played basketball for the University of Arizona from 1961 to 1965. Jamie worked at Ted's College Bar, the Marriott downtown, and the Convention Center to name a few. He owned Universal Weed Service and The Home Plate Sports Pub. Jamie's passion for life was unparalleled. Services will be held at Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Rd., Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with on-site Celebration of Life following. If attending please wear UofA gear or favorite team or bright and loud colors.




