WIGGINTON, James M. James (Jim) Wigginton, 74, passed away March 28, 2019 in Tucson, AZ from ALS. Jim was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 11, 1945 to James W. and Hazel Ruth Wigginton who preceded him in passing. He graduated from Amphi High in Tucson and Phoenix Community College. Jim also served in the National Guard. He was President of Commercial Printers for 36 years until selling the business to West Press. Jim married Donna West on September 1st, 1967 in Tucson. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Donna and children, Peggy (Rick) Schapler, Bruce (Denise) Wigginton, Becky (Linda) Wigginton-Colon. Additionally, he is survived by sisters, Gini (Randy) Smith and Carol (Tom) Carpenter. Jim also had four grandchildren and four nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the Children's Building fund at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene in Jim's name. Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. Visitation 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





Funeral Home Vistoso Funeral Home

2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd

Oro Valley , AZ 85755

