KELLY, James Michael passed peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019. Jim was born on July 11, 1932 to John Kelly and Winifred Beirne of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He is preceded in death by his siblings, John, Bernard, Patricia and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine "Katy" (Igo) Kelly and their three children, Patrick (Erin), Michael and Timothy (Karen). Jim was a proud grandparent to Rogue, Mila, Franklin and June, and foster parent to Richard Fisher and Danny Teachner (predeceased). Jim served in the Korean War for the U.S. Navy on the USS Robinson from 1951-55. He moved to Tucson in 1956 to attend the UofA on the G.I. Bill and built a life that he loved here in the desert. Jim worked as an architect with Pima County for 29 years, retiring in 1989 as Director of Facilities. His retirement was lived out fully, in part by opening Kelly's Whistle Stop B&B with Katy in Dragoon, AZ. Jim gave back to the Tucson community in many ways. He was a founding board member of the Tucson Community Development & Design Center, serving communities in need throughout the city. He was a member of the Southern Arizona chapter of American Institute of Architects. He volunteered at the Amerind Museum, the Postal History Foundation, and the Cochise County Historical Society. He was a master tinkerer, crafting everything from poetry to birdhouses. Jim has touched many during his lifetime with his humor and generosity. He made and gave away hundreds of walking sticks that can be seen on trails throughout the world. Jim was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be missed dearly. In his own words, he's now on his "last and final excursion, to the place we'll all go for certain." In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tarahumara Children's Hospital Foundation or the Postal History Foundation. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, 215. S. Craycroft Rd., at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Party at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019. Those attending are invited to bring something Jim made to share. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019