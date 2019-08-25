Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETRIE, James R. "Jim"



passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; parents, Richard and Annetta Petrie; sister, Annie Brummer and son-in law, David R. Woodling. He leaves his daughters, Suzanne (David) Eubank and Karin (Patrick) Sandfort; grandchildren, Katie (Stuart) Ingersol, Kimberlee Woodling (Ian Myers), Julie Sandfort (Matt Rockefeller) and Ryan Sandfort, grieving his loss. Jim was an avid outdoorsman- climbing tall mountains, traversing hiking trails in Colorado, bike riding in Tucson and Albuquerque, and fishing anywhere he could. He loved fly fishing and tied his own flies. He received his private pilot's license and flew all over southern Arizona. He could fix anything. If he couldn't find a part he needed, he made it. It's impossible to sum up the life of a man who lived it so well. Sufficed to say that he was loved by his family and will be missed. "Nuff" said…see you up the road, Dad. We love you. We are grateful to Kindred Hospice and his nurse, Michelle W. for her gentle, compassionate, intuitive care. At Jim's request, no services are planned. Arrangements by FRENCH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS







