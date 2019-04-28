SMITH, Dr. James R. "Jim" was born in Brooklyn, New York May 5, 1972. He was well-loved by his wife Holly and his sons, James, 7 and Landon, 5. He is predeceased by his father, James and his brother, Scott. His mother, Bella and his sister, Melissa mourn his passing. He will be missed by his nephews, Dylan and Garan, aunts, cousins and many friends. He enjoyed the love and support of his in-laws, Helen and Mark, Lester and Liz, Sandi and Jason and Jon and Brandie and all of their children. Jim graduated from The UofA College of Medicine in 2002 as a Pediatrician. He devoted his entire career to caring for children in underserved areas. He was a clinician, educator, administrator and advocate. He was loved by many. Please bring memories to share in writing for his children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the children's college funds. Donations may be mailed to: Holly Smith, P.O. Box 1147, Sumter, SC 29151. To R.S.V.P. for the Celebration of Life on Friday, May 3, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. please email [email protected]
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019