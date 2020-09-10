1/1
James Richard Huerta
HUERTA, James Richard

72, passed away August 28,2020. A native of Tucson and a graduate of Amphi High School. Richard worked as an Architectural Draftsman in Tucson for over 36 years and was a member of the American Legion, Post 59. He is survived by his wife, Inez; son, Steven; five grandchildren, Angelyna, Isabella, Alexander, Christian and Quintin; sisters, Cecilia Traslavina and Diane Hernandez. Preceded in death by son, Randy; parents, Gilbert and Theresa.Committal will take place in the AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Marana. Services will be private. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Tucson
6781 N. Thornydale Rd. #253
Tucson, AZ 85741
5202971044
