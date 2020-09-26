SELLERS, James Robert
86, of Tucson passed away in the presence of family members on September 18, 2020, having been diagnosed with stage four salivary gland cancer in February. He was born on January 28, 1934 in Barberton, OH. After graduating from Arizona State University, he went on to become one of the top mortgage brokers in Arizona as president of Heritage Advisory Corp. and later as senior vice president of CBRE Group, Inc.'s Capital Markets Debt & Equity Finance Group. In his career of more than 44 years, he brought in billions of dollars in capital for the improvement of Tucson. A graduate of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), he served in Korea after armistice. He is survived by his wife, Susan Veale Sellers; children, Jennifer Susan Sellers (Kenneth Vorndran), Jacquelyn Marie Sellers, Jeffrey Marshall Sellers (Karen Shepard Sellers), Joel Elton Sellers (Susan Vega Sellers); stepsons, Frank Douglas Ivey (Valerie Chatis Ivey) and William Cuberley Ivey (Danielle Pieranunzi); and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Matthew David Sellers. An online Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. For access, email jimsellersmemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Spiritual Center of Peace, PO Box 32938, Tucson, AZ 85751 or to the charity of your choice
in Jim's name. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.