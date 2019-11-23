RODMAN, James "Jim"



of Green Valley, Arizona passed away November 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson with his loved ones around him.Jim was born in Monte Vista, Colorado to Frank and Edna Rodman on November 26, 1935. He learned about hard work at an early age on the family farm along with his three brothers and four sisters. After finishing school in Monte Vista, Jim became a well driller and later drilled oil wells. Jim spent several years in Michigan as a contractor. Jim was a well-known businessman in the Tucson area where he owned a trucking business and a mining company. Upon retirement Jim had a home in San Carlos, Mexico where he loved to take his boat out on the ocean to fish. Jim was a hardworking man and played just as hard as he worked. Jim is survived by his wife, "Tere" (Teresa); daughter, Wanda Clarence of Farmington, NM; son, Calvin Rodman; brother, Frank Rodman of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Evelyn Ellis of Dayton, Nevada, Joan Wells of Eugene, Oregon, Frances Stagner of Lamar, Colorado and Janice Burk of Junction City, Oregon and several grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712.







