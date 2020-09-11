1/1
James Sanders
SANDERS, James

84, Tucson, died September 7, 2020 after a long illness. Survived by his loving wife, Mary of 60 years; sons, James (Peggy) and Darren (Heidi); daughter, Margery (Ken) Laube; four grandchildren, James, Garrett, Joshua and Jody and six great-grandchildren. Retired to Tucson in 2000 from IL. U.S. Army veteran. He loved pitching horseshoes. A member of the Tucson Horseshoe Pitchers' Club where he served as president. Member of Arizona State Horseshoe Pitching Association, inducted into ASHPA Hall of Fame in 2013. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Graveside Service Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. Donations can be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
