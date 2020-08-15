LANNING, James Steward Sr.73 years old, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Glen Gardner, NJ died on July 22, 2020. James was born in Somerville, NJ on March 12, 1947. He enlisted in the US Army in 68' and the USAF in 72'. He retired in 93 as a MSgt. In July 69' James met Claire Thompson. They were married in 71' at Spruce Run Lutheran Church. They were together for 51 years. From 95'-01' he worked for SP & UP Railroad. He was a Godly man and a family man. James was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Claire Lanning; his sons, James S. Lanning Jr. (Jessie Hahn) and Michael Lanning (Ashley); his daughter, Crystal Collins (Joshua); six grandchildren, two sisters and two aunts. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.