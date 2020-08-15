1/1
James Steward Lanning Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANNING, James Steward Sr.

73 years old, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Glen Gardner, NJ died on July 22, 2020. James was born in Somerville, NJ on March 12, 1947. He enlisted in the US Army in 68' and the USAF in 72'. He retired in 93 as a MSgt. In July 69' James met Claire Thompson. They were married in 71' at Spruce Run Lutheran Church. They were together for 51 years. From 95'-01' he worked for SP & UP Railroad. He was a Godly man and a family man. James was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Claire Lanning; his sons, James S. Lanning Jr. (Jessie Hahn) and Michael Lanning (Ashley); his daughter, Crystal Collins (Joshua); six grandchildren, two sisters and two aunts. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ 85653
(520) 682-9900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved