77, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at Villa de Hope Assisted Living. He was born June 22, 1941 to James E. and Mary (Quinn) Somerville in Cleveland, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and former spouse and mother of his children, Linda G. Trujillo (Mauser). He is survived by their children, James and wife Pamela Somerville, Stephen Somerville, Dale Furnas and Teri and husband William Phillips; wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill and wife Renee Berg and Ron and wife Donna Berg and by many other family members and friends. James moved to Tucson in 1972 where he continued his career in the field of Computer Operations and Security at Hughes Aircraft, Raytheon and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). He also enjoyed working in retirement for the Sahuarita School District. One of his best qualities was his great love for people. May he rest in peace, the man who taught us some valuable things except for how to live without him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Alive Church in Tucson located at 9662 N. La Cholla Blvd from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019. This Service may also be viewed live stream at 10:00 a.m. MST at www.alivechurch.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite organization of Jim's, the Pima Council on Aging.