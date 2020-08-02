1/1
James William (Bill) Davies
1943 - 2020
DAVIES, James William (Bill)

October 5, 1943-July 25, 2020

Bill was born in Tucson in 1943 to parents, Jim and Katy Davies. He lived in Tucson most of his life, and loved camping and hiking anywhere in Arizona. He enjoyed exploring the backroads, and meeting new people everywhere he went. He graduated from Pueblo High School and attended classes at Pima College and the University of Arizona. He graduated from the Tucson Police Academy and served as a Tucson Police Officer for several years. Later, he worked for Hughes Aircraft, Tucson Newspapers, and in hotel security at The Doubletree, Loew's Ventana Canyon and the Hilton East. In 2009, he married Ginny Rooney and moved to her home in California. During the next few years, they traveled through much of Europe. Bill was a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, and attended there whenever he returned to Tucson. He is survived by his wife, Ginny, and his sister, Jean Johnson, a Tucson resident who will miss his always upbeat nature. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Luke's Home, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or the Nature Conservancy of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
