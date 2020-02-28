Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamey Kollin Fruhwirth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRUHWIRTH, Jamey Kollin



Born January 9, 1974 in Madison, WI, our "gentle giant" passed January 28, 2020. Jamey moved to Tucson during his high school years (Sahuaro graduate) and fell in love with the city. He graduated with honors from Pima College and Northern Arizona University, earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees while working full time.



He developed a wide circle of friendships with folks from varying facets of life, from co-workers at former jobs like ABCO and J2 Express, to his current TUSD family where he was an Operations - Program Coordinator. He was a core member of a Green Bay Packer /fantasy football group and never missed a Sunday game. He loved his sports and played soccer for many years.



Jamey's largest love was family and children. He made numerous trips each year to see relatives in Wisconsin and Florida, always looking to book the next one. He was a father figure to many children and coached teams for years. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone if he had the power to do so.



He is survived by his parents, Zdenko and Linda Fruhwirth; siblings, Veronica (Joe) Hitterman and Evan (Julie) Fruhwirth; nephew, Dominic and nieces, Addelyn, Avery and Ava.



All donations received by the family have gone to children's groups that Jamey supported.







FRUHWIRTH, Jamey KollinBorn January 9, 1974 in Madison, WI, our "gentle giant" passed January 28, 2020. Jamey moved to Tucson during his high school years (Sahuaro graduate) and fell in love with the city. He graduated with honors from Pima College and Northern Arizona University, earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees while working full time.He developed a wide circle of friendships with folks from varying facets of life, from co-workers at former jobs like ABCO and J2 Express, to his current TUSD family where he was an Operations - Program Coordinator. He was a core member of a Green Bay Packer /fantasy football group and never missed a Sunday game. He loved his sports and played soccer for many years.Jamey's largest love was family and children. He made numerous trips each year to see relatives in Wisconsin and Florida, always looking to book the next one. He was a father figure to many children and coached teams for years. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone if he had the power to do so.He is survived by his parents, Zdenko and Linda Fruhwirth; siblings, Veronica (Joe) Hitterman and Evan (Julie) Fruhwirth; nephew, Dominic and nieces, Addelyn, Avery and Ava.All donations received by the family have gone to children's groups that Jamey supported. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close