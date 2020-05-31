I will miss Jane aka Gramma Jane on every trip to Tucson. She lit up whenever I'd visit and make me feel so loved, as if I was her own daughter and not her daughter-in-law's sister. She was always asking when our next visit would be. She wanted to take us to dinner on every visit and I think she succeeded on all but one or two visits. She loved her family fiercely. She loved her dogs. She loved her friends and was always on the go. Her love affair with Tohono Chul spread to the family, and I'm sure they will continue that affair.
Jane loved to join in when we played board games, even when she didn't understand the game; she just wanted to be close to the family. She hated the heat of Arizona and always seemed jealous when she'd hear of our cooler and snowy weather here in Buffalo, New York.
I know I will miss her on every visit, but my memories of Jane will keep me smiling. I love you Jane Christine Wall. Give Jack a hug for me, and one to my daddy, too.
WALL, Jane C.
84, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John D. "Jack" Wall. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce; son, Roger (Kim) all of Tucson and five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Daniel, Justin and Taylor. Originally born in Arlington, VA. She grew up in the Virginia area and graduated from Washington Lee High School in 1953. Jane met Jack while working for the CIA as a secretary. They married in September 1961 and moved to Marana, AZ where Jack worked for Intermountain Aviation. She dedicated her life to her family as a stay-at-home mom and wife. She returned to the workforce later in life as a dental office receptionist and volunteer at Tohono Chul Park where she dedicated over 6000 hours. Jane was the kindest, most generous and thoughtful mom, grandma, and friend anyone could have. Her loving heart always supported and put others' needs ahead of her own. Jane loved spending time with family, friends and her countless dogs over the years. She will be missed and forever remain in our hearts.A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming later this year. The family requests donations in Jane's memory be made to either the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or Tohono Chul Park.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.