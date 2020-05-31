I will miss Jane aka Gramma Jane on every trip to Tucson. She lit up whenever I'd visit and make me feel so loved, as if I was her own daughter and not her daughter-in-law's sister. She was always asking when our next visit would be. She wanted to take us to dinner on every visit and I think she succeeded on all but one or two visits. She loved her family fiercely. She loved her dogs. She loved her friends and was always on the go. Her love affair with Tohono Chul spread to the family, and I'm sure they will continue that affair.

Jane loved to join in when we played board games, even when she didn't understand the game; she just wanted to be close to the family. She hated the heat of Arizona and always seemed jealous when she'd hear of our cooler and snowy weather here in Buffalo, New York.

I know I will miss her on every visit, but my memories of Jane will keep me smiling. I love you Jane Christine Wall. Give Jack a hug for me, and one to my daddy, too.

Sue Stanislawski

Family