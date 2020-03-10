Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Jane Lippert (Jill) Lucas

Jane Lippert (Jill) Lucas Obituary
LUCAS, Jane (Jill) Lippert

age 94, died March 7, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

A native of Detroit, she is survived by

her husband of 71 years, Tom,

and their children and spouses: Leslie and Ronald Bretz of Lansing, Michigan;

Lynne Lucas and Lynn Cusick of Greenville, South Carolina; Todd and Ann Lucas of Madison, Alabama; and Lauren Lucas and Jeffrey Collins of Tucson, Arizona.

She is survived also by five grandchildren

and nine great-grandchildren.

The world is a better place for Jill having been here.

There will be no services at the request of the deceased.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME-Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2020
