UHLE, Jane Louise Frederick



May 23, 1934 - April 16, 2020



Jane Uhle passed away at the Fountains on April 16th at the age of 85. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 23, 1934 to George and Louise (Gilmore) Frederick.



Jane graduated from Monmouth College in 1956, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and met her husband, Ronald J. Uhle. They were married June 16, 1956 and were together 62 years. Jane earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She used her degree teaching 1st grade and preschool, as well as being a homemaker. After living in seven different states, Ron and Jane moved to Tucson in 1994.



Her interests included playing the piano, gardening, cooking, camping, reading, attending Model A outings and traveling. Jane was a member of PEO Chapter U in Windsor, CO and a member of the PEO organization for 64 years. She was known by her family and friends for her infectious smile and kind, loving spirit. Jane was also a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for 25 years, where she served as a deacon for nine years. She held a variety of offices in her PEO chapter, taught Sunday school and was a 4-H leader. Jane also loved her family and traveling to visit her children and grandchildren.



Proceeding Jane in death were her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Ronald Jr. (Linda) of Breckenridge, Colorado; Marie Jones (John) of Marana; Kenneth (Margaret) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Jackie Johnson (Sean) of Fruita, Colorado; Mary Skoglund (John) of Walnut Creek, California; Jennifer Carlson (Blake) of Portland Oregon; one great- grandchild, Juliet Johnson.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. in Tucson. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









