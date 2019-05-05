PALL, Jane
79, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Vern Pall; daughter, Lynne; sons, Jerry and Jeff; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many friends. Jane was very active in her community and held positions in the Military Officers Association of America, the Military Order of the World Wars and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADDWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019