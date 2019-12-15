Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ruth Comerci. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Service 11:00 AM Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COMERCI, Jane Ruth



88, of Tucson, Arizona passed peacefully in the presence of her family on December 6, 2019. The eldest child of Anthony and Ida Mae Zaleski, Jane was born on March 18, 1931 and was raised with her younger brothers, Daniel, David and Anthony in Newark, New Jersey. She attended Barringer High School where she met her future husband of 59 years, George D. Comerci, M.D. Jane earned her Diploma Degree in Nursing from Bloomfield College and subsequently enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Registered Nurse. She is predeceased by her husband, George; her parents, and her brother, Daniel. She is survived by her three children, George (Cheryl), Janice (Kenneth Nebesny) and Andrew (Jacqui); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Jane is remembered by her family as a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and as a great hostess who welcomed all to her table and home. We love you and will miss you, Mom!



Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Burial will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes.







COMERCI, Jane Ruth88, of Tucson, Arizona passed peacefully in the presence of her family on December 6, 2019. The eldest child of Anthony and Ida Mae Zaleski, Jane was born on March 18, 1931 and was raised with her younger brothers, Daniel, David and Anthony in Newark, New Jersey. She attended Barringer High School where she met her future husband of 59 years, George D. Comerci, M.D. Jane earned her Diploma Degree in Nursing from Bloomfield College and subsequently enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Registered Nurse. She is predeceased by her husband, George; her parents, and her brother, Daniel. She is survived by her three children, George (Cheryl), Janice (Kenneth Nebesny) and Andrew (Jacqui); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Jane is remembered by her family as a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and as a great hostess who welcomed all to her table and home. We love you and will miss you, Mom!Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Burial will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close