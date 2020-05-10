VASSALLO, Jane Sandovalborn in Tucson, June 3, 1934, was called home Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born Juanita Sandoval to Rafael Sandoval and Paula (nee Perez) Sandoval. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1953. As a young woman she moved to San Francisco, married James Vassallo, and raised her daughter Andrea, in Castro Valley, California. Some of her favorite past-times included gardening, reading, sewing, playing tennis and attending musical theater shows in the City. She loved to travel, and a highlight was attending the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany. She retired from her job at the Alameda County Department of Education in Hayward, California, and moved back to Tucson—where much of her family remained.Back in Tucson, she spent time with childhood friends, family, and made many new friends. She was an avid fan of all UofA sports. She enjoyed traveling to visit her daughter's family in Illinois and spending time with her grandson. After visits (including a Christmas with more than a foot of snow), she understood why so many people from the Midwest move to Tucson or visit Arizona over the winter! She enjoyed hosting her daughter's family and showing them Tucson. She was very patient and always kindly answered her son-in-law when he forgot the date of Cinco de Mayo. She enjoyed cooking and was especially good at making tamales. She was an active member at the Most Holy Trinity parish and volunteered in numerous activities at the church. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Meyer; son-in-law, Jay Meyer and her grandson, Dominic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Also survived by her sister, Sabina Valenzuela in Tucson and brothers, Peter in Phoenix and Nick in Green Valley. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother, Ralph and her niece, Valerie Valenzuela. Her final resting place will be Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.