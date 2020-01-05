Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Boice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet G. Payne Boice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet G. Payne Boice Obituary
BOICE, Janet G. Payne

91, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Exira, IA. She earned her BA at Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.), and her professional teaching career spanned four decades, mostly in Tucson, where she and her husband, Jerry L. Boice, moved in 1958. After Jerry's death in 1971, as a single mom, she successfully raised their four children, Mona, Linden, Kevin and Nancy. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now