BOICE, Janet G. Payne
91, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Exira, IA. She earned her BA at Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.), and her professional teaching career spanned four decades, mostly in Tucson, where she and her husband, Jerry L. Boice, moved in 1958. After Jerry's death in 1971, as a single mom, she successfully raised their four children, Mona, Linden, Kevin and Nancy. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020